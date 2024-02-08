Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.