Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $210.74

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.74, but opened at $200.00. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $203.93, with a volume of 18,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

