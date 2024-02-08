AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.20. 4,237,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

