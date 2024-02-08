Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $24.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

