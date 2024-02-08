Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.