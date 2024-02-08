Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,319 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $68.69 and a 1-year high of $95.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

