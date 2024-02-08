Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,079 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $146.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

