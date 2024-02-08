Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

