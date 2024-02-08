Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,748 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $269.12 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $270.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.46.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

