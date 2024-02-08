Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 187,495 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 448.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

