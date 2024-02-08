Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $146.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

