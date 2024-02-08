Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,386 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.30 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

