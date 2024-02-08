Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.