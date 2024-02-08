Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 38,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

