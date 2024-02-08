Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

