Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

