Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,348 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Micron Technology by 258.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,228 shares of company stock worth $24,084,651. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.