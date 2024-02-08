Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

