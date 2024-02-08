Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,836 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

