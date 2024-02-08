Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,054 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $125.07 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.