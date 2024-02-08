ATS (NYSE:ATS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $41.20. ATS shares last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 5,720 shares.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million.

ATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

