ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.57.

ATS stock traded down C$3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.08. 238,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,714. ATS has a 52 week low of C$45.64 and a 52 week high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.61.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

