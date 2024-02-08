ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.57.

Shares of ATS stock traded down C$3.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.08. 238,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

