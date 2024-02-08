AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.33 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

