AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-$267.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.4 million.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.5 %

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 35,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $438.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays increased their price target on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

