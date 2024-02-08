Audius Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $221.88 million and $4.07 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

