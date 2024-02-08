Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,714 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,445,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 151,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,890 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 22,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,303. The firm has a market cap of $319.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $99.69 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

