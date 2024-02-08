Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.98. 63,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

