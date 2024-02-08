Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 5,488,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.