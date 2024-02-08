Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $167,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 114.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 86,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,242 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $182.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,994. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

