Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,047,000 after buying an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after purchasing an additional 792,129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $100.48. 555,917 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.