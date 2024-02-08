Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock valued at $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $558.02. 1,738,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

