Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $963,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

