Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,408,000 after purchasing an additional 779,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $386.20. 338,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.87 and its 200-day moving average is $313.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock worth $17,848,355 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

