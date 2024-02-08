Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 554,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

