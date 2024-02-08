Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.74. 14,059,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,274,252. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

