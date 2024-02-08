Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.18. 4,149,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

