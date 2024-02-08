Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $427.08. 376,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.89 and a 200 day moving average of $442.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

