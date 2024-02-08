Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 780 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 177,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,369,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,699,191. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $205.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

