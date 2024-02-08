Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,149,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,464,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

