AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $110,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AZO stock traded down $94.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,747.86. 75,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,661.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,583.29. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

