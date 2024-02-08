Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.52

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.52 and last traded at $203.80, with a volume of 8610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

