Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $163.38. 138,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.36. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Read Our Latest Report on CAR

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.