Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

AZTA opened at $65.05 on Thursday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

