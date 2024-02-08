B. Riley Cuts Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target to $34.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.03% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $493.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

