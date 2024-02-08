Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $179.93 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $179.93 million and $3.03 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,657,661.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.