Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 453,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $428,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 407,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,545. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

