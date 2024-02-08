Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Source Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 83.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

