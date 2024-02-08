Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,383,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,086 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

