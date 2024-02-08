Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.21.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
