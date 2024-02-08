Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.